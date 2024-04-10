Ollie Keane is kept busy feeding calves on his Grandad Patrick Keane's farm in Abbeyknockmoy, Co Galway. \ Mike Keane

Thomas Frewen and his dog Rose checking sheep on Galtymore, Co Tipperary. \ Ava Kate Frewen

Joseph Sugrue, aged seven, helping his uncle Dan O'Brien and granduncle Eamon O'Brien feeding calves in Doneraile, Co Cork. \ Catherine O'Brien

Hannah O'Connor with her new lamb in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. \ Tim O'Connor

Nora Fox helping to feed the sheep in Borris, Co Carlow. \ James Fox

Sophie, Tom, Cillian, Senan, Corey and Evan Coyne with a quadruplet lambs in Louisburgh, Co Mayo. \ Eugene Coyne

Three-year-old Erin McKinney helping her Granda John with some hill fencing in Donegal. \ Henry McKinney

Alannah McLaughlin (six) helping with the lambing in Park, Co Derry. \ James McLaughlin