Éala Kelly, who will be two years old next month, is taking a break from baling with her dog Bob on her Grandad, Denis O'Brien's, farm in Cork. \ Fiona Kelly
Laoise Waldron checking her grandad's pedigree Limousin herd at Clonkeen, Killarney, Co Kerry. \ Seamus O'Brien
Bunty the cat keeping warm with the pet lambs on the farm of Edwin Elliott in Lisnalong, Co Monaghan. \ Edwin Elliot
Ellie Kinsella with her dad Jim Kinsella on their home farm in Carlow. \ Agnes Kinsella
Paddy and Annie Culligan having fun while the bales are being made in Killimer, Co Clare. \ Aoife Culligan
Mikey Dunne feeding the calves on his father’s farm in Mountgale, Co Kilkenny. \ Eamonn Dunne
Cora Kelly allocating grass for her dairy cows in Fortlands Farm, Charleville, Co Cork. \ Paidí Kelly
Éala Kelly, who will be two years old next month, is taking a break from baling with her dog Bob on her Grandad, Denis O'Brien's, farm in Cork. \ Fiona Kelly
Laoise Waldron checking her grandad's pedigree Limousin herd at Clonkeen, Killarney, Co Kerry. \ Seamus O'Brien
Bunty the cat keeping warm with the pet lambs on the farm of Edwin Elliott in Lisnalong, Co Monaghan. \ Edwin Elliot
Ellie Kinsella with her dad Jim Kinsella on their home farm in Carlow. \ Agnes Kinsella
Paddy and Annie Culligan having fun while the bales are being made in Killimer, Co Clare. \ Aoife Culligan
Mikey Dunne feeding the calves on his father’s farm in Mountgale, Co Kilkenny. \ Eamonn Dunne
Cora Kelly allocating grass for her dairy cows in Fortlands Farm, Charleville, Co Cork. \ Paidí Kelly
SHARING OPTIONS: