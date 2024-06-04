Micheal O'Keefe rounding up the sheep in Cork. \ Donal Herlihy

Jamie Flanagan reading the Irish Farmers Journal at his grandparents’ Jimmy and Ann Ryan’s house in Dolla, Silvermines, Co Tipperary. \ Michael Walsh

Two-and-a-half-year-old Noah O’Shea helping his grandad Billy Ryan and mother Rebecca O’Shea to AI the heifers in Tipperary. \ Rebecca O’Shea

Sophie, Chloe, Katie and Ellie McGahey feeding their pet lambs and pet rabbit on Gaga Brendan’s farm in Ballybay, Co Monaghan. \ Brendan McGahey

Four-year-old Jamie O’Riordan, who is home on holidays from Australia, carefully studying the Irish Farmers Journal in Newmarket, Co Cork. \ Dan O’Riordan

Two-year-old Adam learning about farming from his Grandad Joe Larkin, in Rahugh, Co Westmeath. \ Hannah Larkin

Johnny Shortall, helping his daddy David inspect this crop of hybrid winter rye for his uncle Martin at Stradbally, Co Laois. \ David Shortall

Seán Óg McGlynn, Leigh Prichard, Leroy Benson and Oisin Reilly getting fed during a break from cutting silage in Cavan. \ Seán McGlynn

Danny O’Sullivan, delighted that Man United won the Derby, in the passenger seat of the cab while bales are being made on his uncle Eric’s farm in Barryroe, west Cork. Contractor Patrick O’Reagan drives a Fusion 3 Plus baler in the background. \ Kieran O’Sullivan