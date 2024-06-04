Micheal O'Keefe rounding up the sheep in Cork. \ Donal Herlihy
Jamie Flanagan reading the Irish Farmers Journal at his grandparents’ Jimmy and Ann Ryan’s house in Dolla, Silvermines, Co Tipperary. \ Michael Walsh
Two-and-a-half-year-old Noah O’Shea helping his grandad Billy Ryan and mother Rebecca O’Shea to AI the heifers in Tipperary. \ Rebecca O’Shea
Sophie, Chloe, Katie and Ellie McGahey feeding their pet lambs and pet rabbit on Gaga Brendan’s farm in Ballybay, Co Monaghan. \ Brendan McGahey
Four-year-old Jamie O’Riordan, who is home on holidays from Australia, carefully studying the Irish Farmers Journal in Newmarket, Co Cork. \ Dan O’Riordan
Two-year-old Adam learning about farming from his Grandad Joe Larkin, in Rahugh, Co Westmeath. \ Hannah Larkin
Johnny Shortall, helping his daddy David inspect this crop of hybrid winter rye for his uncle Martin at Stradbally, Co Laois. \ David Shortall
Seán Óg McGlynn, Leigh Prichard, Leroy Benson and Oisin Reilly getting fed during a break from cutting silage in Cavan. \ Seán McGlynn
Danny O’Sullivan, delighted that Man United won the Derby, in the passenger seat of the cab while bales are being made on his uncle Eric’s farm in Barryroe, west Cork. Contractor Patrick O’Reagan drives a Fusion 3 Plus baler in the background. \ Kieran O’Sullivan
