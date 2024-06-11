Two-year-old Ella Magee out checking on her two-day-old pedigree Charolais calf in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.
Two-year-old Adam learning about farming from his grandad Joe Larkin, in Rahugh, Co Westmeath. \ Hannah Larkin
Seán Óg McGlynn, Leigh Prichard, Leroy Benson and Oisín Reilly getting fed during a break from cutting silage in Cavan. \ Seán McGlynn
Tom O’Mahoney follows his grandad, Liam O’Mahoney, to observe the silage being mowed on the family farm in Kilmallock, Co Limerick. \ Kim O’Mahony
From left: John McCormack, contractor; Michael McCormack, farm owner; Ronan Stafford; Joe Murphy; Paul McCormack; Aodhán McCormack; and Lucy the dog take a break after starting silage in
Monasterevin, Co Kildare.
Rosie Joyce (three) keeping an eye on her daddy during silage season in Cork. \ Carla O’Doherty
