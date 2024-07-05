Two-year-old Grace Collins feeding one of her pet lambs in Killeagh, Co Cork. \ Louise Collins
Ella, Charlie, Thomas and Robin McSherry watch Harvey bring the Irish Farmers Journal to Grandad Charles McSherry in Cavan. \ Emma McSherry
One-year-old Anna Brennan experiences her first silage harvest just outside Callan, Co Kilkenny. \ Eileen Brennan
Nellie the calf giving a side eye when asked to come in out of the field in Offaly. \ Erin Mahon
Two-year-old Doireann O'Sullivan feeding a pet lamb on her Grandad's farm in Eyeries, Co Cork. \ Mary O'Sullivan
