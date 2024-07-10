Mark, James and Caoimhe Barron helping with the haylage on the family farm in Tullogher Co Kilkenny. \ Kieran Barron
Jack Kearney (19 months) hard at work helping his granny and grandad foot the turf in Co.Tipperary. \ Jenny Dunne
Francis Fox and his granddaughter Ailbhe looking for some cattle and sheep down in Crossmolina, Co Mayo. \ Kate Fox
Joe Kelliher, Castlegregory, and his team of workers having a well earned break when they cut hay recently in Castlegregory, Co Kerry. \ Joanne Kelliher
Young Jack Sherlock watching the baling with grandad Paul Sherlock in Gorteen, Co Sligo. \ Sorcha Cunnane
Jack Divilly, aged 2, catching up on the week's news in Galway. \ Alan Divilly
Jamie O Sullivan applying T2 to Laurette spring barley in Robert's Cove, Co Cork.
