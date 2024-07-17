L-R Darragh, Saidie, Ryan and Ollie Spelman checking grass before the baler arrives in Newtowndaly, Loughrea, Co Galway.
Freddie and Mia McMurray from Laghey, Co Donegal, enjoying a day in the bog. \ Laura McMurray
Katie Ellen and John O'Connor checking a meadow before for ACRES in Roscommon. \ Breda O'Connor
Julianne White feeding the calves their nuts on her father Paudie White's farm in Bishopswood, Dundrum, Co Tipperary. \ Paudie White
