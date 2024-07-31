Tom Lonergan harvesting Joyau winter barley in Cahir, Co Tipperary. \ Thomas Lonergan
Thomas and Caoimhe Scully love to visit Grandad Tom and Uncle John Slattery’s farm in Galway. \ Ashling Slattery
Caoimhe O’Brien taking a break from feeding calves at Lislevane, Bandon, Co Cork, with her dad Mike. \ Eileen O’Brien
Eve Crowley doing a quick quality control check on the silage on her farm in Clonakilty, west Cork. \ Erin Crowley
Sheepdog Nelly surveys the silage crop as the sun sets in Mungret, Co Limerick. \ Colette O'Grady
Áine, Méabh and Páidí Forristal watching their dad, Robert Forristal, and Grandad, Bobby Forristal, hard at work in Kilkenny. \ Helen Forristal
