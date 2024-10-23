To share your photo with us, scan the QR code here or go to ifj.ie/yourphotos2024
Thomas Hand completing a stock inspection on family farm in Meath. \ David Hand
Michael Furlong keeping an eye on the machinery market in the paper. \ Breda Furlong
Annasofia, Harry and Hugo Cronin out checking on the heifers in Milltown, Co Kerry. \ Suna Cronin
Senan McConville scanning the headlines of Granda Ken’s Irish Farmers Journal. \ Mark McConville
An early morning single file stroll for milking in a few weeks ago in Tipperary. \ Suzanne Shine
Evie and Marty Horan from Ballysloe, Co Tipperary, helping their daddy Conor bring in the cows for evening milking. \ Conor Horan
Bláithín Quinn checking in on her ewes for her daddy as the autumn leaves fall in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. \ Meaghan O'Doherty
