Dan Higgins and his neighbour Brian Tracey are always there to help each other out. \ Mags Higgins
Colin Hartigan and Brian O'Reilly of O'Reilly Agri Ltd ploughing and sowing Husky oats for Seamus Kennedy with Gortmakellis Castle in the background, outside of Cashel. \ Seamus Kennedy
Paddy Flanagan from Knockerra, Co Clare, aged 20 months captivated with the hopes of seeing a rise in the price of finishing beef cattle. \ Rebecca Flanagan
Mark Kelly planting winter wheat in Co Louth.
Avril Bourke from Tipperary checking on her cattle.
Hannah Cooper helping to cover the maize pit in Cork. \ Ella Cooper
Humphrey Desmond captured this photo while he was out ploughing ahead of the sunrise in Newcestown, Bandon, Co Cork.
Dan Higgins and his neighbour Brian Tracey are always there to help each other out. \ Mags Higgins
Colin Hartigan and Brian O'Reilly of O'Reilly Agri Ltd ploughing and sowing Husky oats for Seamus Kennedy with Gortmakellis Castle in the background, outside of Cashel. \ Seamus Kennedy
Paddy Flanagan from Knockerra, Co Clare, aged 20 months captivated with the hopes of seeing a rise in the price of finishing beef cattle. \ Rebecca Flanagan
Mark Kelly planting winter wheat in Co Louth.
Avril Bourke from Tipperary checking on her cattle.
Hannah Cooper helping to cover the maize pit in Cork. \ Ella Cooper
Humphrey Desmond captured this photo while he was out ploughing ahead of the sunrise in Newcestown, Bandon, Co Cork.
SHARING OPTIONS: