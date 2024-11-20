Dan Higgins and his neighbour Brian Tracey are always there to help each other out. \ Mags Higgins

Colin Hartigan and Brian O'Reilly of O'Reilly Agri Ltd ploughing and sowing Husky oats for Seamus Kennedy with Gortmakellis Castle in the background, outside of Cashel. \ Seamus Kennedy

Paddy Flanagan from Knockerra, Co Clare, aged 20 months captivated with the hopes of seeing a rise in the price of finishing beef cattle. \ Rebecca Flanagan

Mark Kelly planting winter wheat in Co Louth.

Avril Bourke from Tipperary checking on her cattle.

Hannah Cooper helping to cover the maize pit in Cork. \ Ella Cooper
Humphrey Desmond captured this photo while he was out ploughing ahead of the sunrise in Newcestown, Bandon, Co Cork.