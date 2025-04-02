John Clancy and Faughill Unbelievable keeping an eye on Mart Bids in Roscrea Mart at the Irish Limousin Premier Bull sale on Saturday 22 March. \ John Clancy
An early start to this years silage season in north Co Dublin. \ Pat Walsh
Charlotte Woods (nine months) and her aunt Rachel checking on a new lamb at Granda John Mulligan’s farm in Ballymartin, Co Down. \ Rebekah Mulligan
A Galway ewe with her lamb among the daffodils. \ Michael Owens
Fayda, Billy and Alice Dwyer help the cows cross the road in Co Tipperary. \ John Dwyer
Ten-month-old Sadie Maher checking in on Nanny Cora’s sheep delivery suite in Kilconnell, Co Galway. \ Cáit Costello
Five-year-old Keelan minding his lambs in Four Mile House, Co Roscommon. \ Aidan Dolan
Jamie McDonnell (5) from Four Roads, Co Roscommon, out lambing. \ Sandra McDonnell
Abigail and Gwen Commane love nothing more than helping out on the farm and feeding the lambs in Kilmaley, Co Clare. \ Claire Commane
