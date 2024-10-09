Daniel and Jack Loughnane pictured at the first weekend of the Ballinasloe Horse Fair \ John Loughnane
Conor Cunningham (four) chilling in the straw in Co Cork after a busy day in school. \ Elise Cunningham
Ellarose and Alanna with their new pedigree Charolais bull calf called 'Rockstar' in Killeshandra, Co Cavan. \ Fergal McDermott
Ger O'Connor, Killumney, and Cillian Crowley, Bandon, cutting oats with a Ford 4,000 and McCormick binder while Daniel O'Regan cuts with a New Holland CX8060 on the lands of Conor and Donal O'Regan Ballynacourty, Belgooly, Co Cork. \ Cillian Crowley
Catherine Bennett's dog running through the fields of barley in Co Offaly. \ Catherine Bennett
The first frost was not liked by all in Co Sligo. \ Matthieu Giron
Two-year-old Matthew Foy steals grandad Paul's copy of the Irish Farmers Journal to get his weekly fix of tractors in Mountbellew, Co Galway. \ Eimear Connaughton
Oisín Whelan and Ailbhe Forrestal checking the stock after heavy showers in Ballinaboola, Co Wexford. \ James Whelan
Jumping for joy: young autumn lambs jumping around in the fallen leaves in Cork. \ Áine O’Keeffe
