Isabel (four) and Grace Minchin (two) watch second-cut silage being baled in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.

Hunter Plant and Agri at second-cut silage at Strandhill, Co Sligo. \ Francisco Devaney

Alfie and Ava Groves keeping an eye on granda making the hay in Clontibret, Co Monaghan in July. \ Hannah Groves

Lochlan Murphy (23 months old) helping grandad Willie Murphy with the lambs in Wicklow. \ Aisling Murphy

Frankie McCloskey with his three grandchildren, Aoibheann, Sienna and Joseph, out watching the silage being baled on his farm in Co Derry. \ Siobhán McCloskey

Charlie Smith (three) testing the barley before the harvest in Cork. \ Paul Smith