Isabel (four) and Grace Minchin (two) watch second-cut silage being baled in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.
Hunter Plant and Agri at second-cut silage at Strandhill, Co Sligo. \ Francisco Devaney
Alfie and Ava Groves keeping an eye on granda making the hay in Clontibret, Co Monaghan in July. \ Hannah Groves
Lochlan Murphy (23 months old) helping grandad Willie Murphy with the lambs in Wicklow. \ Aisling Murphy
Frankie McCloskey with his three grandchildren, Aoibheann, Sienna and Joseph, out watching the silage being baled on his farm in Co Derry. \ Siobhán McCloskey
Charlie Smith (three) testing the barley before the harvest in Cork. \ Paul Smith
