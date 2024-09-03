Meabh and Aine Power checking the quality of cattle on show at Dungarvan Mart. \ Tommy Dunphy

Kate Morrin and her grandad Paddy McCormack checking the maize in Ellistown, Co Kildare. \ Collette McCormack

Conor and Tadhg Twomey keeping a close eye on Daddy Niall Twomey baling winter wheat straw in Cork. \ Gobnait Twomey

John Paul O’Brien cutting winter barley in Doneraile, Co Cork. \ Catherine O’Brien

Pearl Fahey collecting the eggs in her hen basket in Straffan, Co Kildare. \ Holly Fahey

Luke Farrell and Cora Colgan looking in at Ger Lynam cutting winter barley for his cousin Mark Colgan in Offaly. \ Damien Farrell