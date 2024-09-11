Grace Connery on her second birthday with her new Deutz tractor. She is excited to drive along with her uncle Padraig as he starts harvesting the spring barley. \ Ciara Connery
When Ollie Johnston from Wexford saw the John Deere combines next door he had to show them his own machinery. \ Shane Johnston
Mary Killeen (2) enjoying a well earned cuppa after helping at the hay in Cloonlara, Co Clare.
Ted O'Callaghan and his trustee friend Sweep vaccinating some of their hill flock in Butlers Bridge, Co Cavan. \ Edward O'Callaghan
Three-year-old Joshua Walsh checking on the heifers on his grand uncle Eamonn Cheevers farm in Castleblakeney, Co Galway. \ Peggy Cheevers
Paudie and Gerry Casey, Bobby and Connor Troy, and James Murphy take a break while covering wholecrop silage on the Casey farm in Faha, Co Waterford. \ Willie Dee
