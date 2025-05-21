Bella Cooney, two, is a regular visitor to her Grandad Tony Rourke's Farm in Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway. Here she is enjoying a run in the field with the calves. \ Karen O'Hehir
Katie, Emily and Adam Wilson footing their turf on the Glentogher Hill's in Co Donegal. \ Catherine Wilson
Paddy Kennedy of Kennedy Agri bailing silage in Ballymore, Ventry, Co. Kerry for Seamus O'Sullivan, Burhnam. \ Pat Dinneen
Contractor Martin Dwyer making hay in May at Ballyanne, New Ross, Co Wexford. \ John Brennan
Páidí O'Neill, aged eight, checking the cows after making his First Communion in Firmount, Co Longford. \ Michelle O'Neill
Daniel and Jack Loughnane get ready to bag wool in Loughrea, Co Galway. \ John Loughnane
