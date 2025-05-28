Willie Donegan making hay in Borris, Co Carlow.
Bobbi, Mia and Arlo Atkinson playing in the hay in Bunclody, Co Wexford.
Maurice Power and his grandson Sam making the the first hay in early May on the farm in 30 years near the Comeragh Mountains, Co Waterford. \ Georgina Power
The newly formed Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál ag group visited Philip and Aileen O’Leary's farm in Cork. They were treated to a demo of low emission slurry spreading by Coolmona Agri. The group formed in 2024 has 45 students interested in agriculture that visit different farm enterprises throughout the year. \ Aileen Sheehan
Sadie Hynes was helping grandad to foot the turf in Roscommon and had a picnic in the bog afterwards. \ Fiona Hynes
Beibhínn McCormack from Co Monaghan making sure that nobody or no cow is left unfed on the day of her First Holy Communion. \ Amelia McCormack
Caragh Kelly watching her uncle Tomas Kavanagh mowing grass for silage in Ballinkilleen, Co Carlow. \ Eilis Kelly
PJ Culleton and sons cutting silage for Eamon Saunders in the chapel field in Coolagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny. \ Eamon Saunders
James Byrne, the winner of the Irish Farmers Journal/Goldcrop harvest photo competition for 2024, is presented with his prize from Denis McCarthy, national sales manager Goldcrop. Gerry Lancaster, who was on the combine in the winning photograph, is also pictured. \ Patrick Browne
