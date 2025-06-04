O’Kane Contracts lifting silage on 21 May on Murray Farm, Ballygally, Co Antrim. \ John and Niall Murray
Aoife, Diarmuid and Niamh Naughton helping to feed the lambs in Stonepark, Co Roscommon. \ Síle Naughton
Amy, Jessica and Sophia Loughnane giving the thumbs up in their Daddy's winter barley in Co Galway. \ Michael Loughnane
Nathan Feeney feeding factroy cattle with his grandad in Athenry, Co Galway. \ Katie McGrath
Donnacha Costello (age four) keeping a close eye on the silage baling in Kilflynn, Co Kerry. \ Maurice Costello
Three-year-old Niamh, the farm manager, keeping a tight eye on the silage being covered in Westmeath. \ Louise Elliot
Shaking out the hay with two Ford tractors before the weather broke in Clare. \ Dónal Carrigan
Contractor Trevor McConnell at work in a field by the River Bann under the shadow of the Mourne Mountains outside Rathfriland in Co Down.
Jack and Oisin Riordan taking in the view in Kerry. \ Fearghus Riordan
Got a great photo? You can send it to us by uploading it at ifj.ie/yourphotos. Remember to keep farm safety in mind at all times.
O’Kane Contracts lifting silage on 21 May on Murray Farm, Ballygally, Co Antrim. \ John and Niall Murray
Aoife, Diarmuid and Niamh Naughton helping to feed the lambs in Stonepark, Co Roscommon. \ Síle Naughton
Amy, Jessica and Sophia Loughnane giving the thumbs up in their Daddy's winter barley in Co Galway. \ Michael Loughnane
Nathan Feeney feeding factroy cattle with his grandad in Athenry, Co Galway. \ Katie McGrath
Donnacha Costello (age four) keeping a close eye on the silage baling in Kilflynn, Co Kerry. \ Maurice Costello
Three-year-old Niamh, the farm manager, keeping a tight eye on the silage being covered in Westmeath. \ Louise Elliot
Shaking out the hay with two Ford tractors before the weather broke in Clare. \ Dónal Carrigan
Contractor Trevor McConnell at work in a field by the River Bann under the shadow of the Mourne Mountains outside Rathfriland in Co Down.
Jack and Oisin Riordan taking in the view in Kerry. \ Fearghus Riordan
Got a great photo? You can send it to us by uploading it at ifj.ie/yourphotos. Remember to keep farm safety in mind at all times.
SHARING OPTIONS: