Feeding ewes in Wexford
Daniel Chapman removes plastic from a bale of silage as John Foley put the bale in place in a stubble field for a flock of Ewes. They are working with Daniel's great uncle George Deacon who is a beef, sheep and tillage farmer in Ballinlug, Co Wexford. \ Philip Doyle
Crop walk in Teagasc Oakpark, Co Carlow
Crop walk held at Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow on 13 February. Teagasc advisers and researchers spoke to the farmers in attendance about thin crops or bare patches in crops, replanting options and choosing the correct level of inputs for a profitable crop. \ Claire Nash
Shay Phelan, crop specialist, speaking at the walk. \ Claire Nash
Ciaran Collins, crop specialist. \ Claire Nash
Ariel picture of crop walk held at Teagasc Oak Park. \ Claire Nash
Crops from the air. \ Claire Nash
Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim
Lot 416 goes under the hammer at Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim. \ Brian Farrell
Philip Davis from Drumlish, Co Longford, with his sons Philip junior and Mark at Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim. \ Brian Farrell
Anthony Dowd from Croghan, Co Roscommon, keeps the hand in at Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim. \ Brian Farrell
Mohill's Michael Moran and Tom Tiernan. \ Brian Farrell
My Farming Week
This weeks My Farming Week was Hugh Massy tagging newborn calves on the farm at Stoneville, Rathkeale, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Training newborn calves on the farm at Stoneville, Rathkeale, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
The Big Interview
Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane, spokesperson on agriculture and rural affairs, interviewed by Pat O'Toole in Leinster House. \ Philip Doyle
\ Philip Doyle
From the paper
Gavin Crowley feeds a newborn calf on the farm of dairy farmer Micheal Crowley, who farms 210 dairy cows, in Bauravilla. \ Andy Gibson
Vet Michael Aherne (Summerhill Vet Clinic) carrying out an annual herd test on yearlings for Niall Cleary at Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Co Tipperary. Niall runs a calf to beef system where he buys in calves at three to four weeks old and fattens them over 24 months. \ Odhran Ducie
