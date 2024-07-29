Suckler and Sheep Open Day, Tullamore Farm

At the Tullamore Farm Suckler and Sheep Open Day 2024. \ Donal O'Leary

Over 2,200 farmers attended the Suckler and Sheep Open day on Tullamore farm on Tuesday, just outside Tullamore in Co Offaly. Farmers heard presentations on the Tullamore farm finances, beef breeding, health, grass management, sheep performance and how the farm is changing practices to meet sustainability targets. \ Claire Nash

Jack Kennedy, editor of the Irish Farmers Journal welcomes attendees at the Suckler and Sheep Open Day on Tullamore Farm and discusses the farms finances. \ Donal O'Leary

At the Suckler and Sheep Open Day on Tullamore Farm. \ Donal O'Leary

Darren Carty looks at the Tullamore Farm sheep system performance at the Suckler and Sheep Open Day on Tullamore Farm. \ Donal O'Leary

Brian Farrell alongside his grandchildren; Helene and Conor Farrell who attended the farm's open day while visiting from Dungarvan. \ Claire Nash

Beef farmer Joe Morrissey, Wicklow asking questions of the panel at the Tullamore Farm Suckler and Sheep Open Day 2024. \ Donal O'Leary

A group of farmers listen at the stands at the Suckler and Sheep Open Day on Tullamore Farm. \ Donal O'Leary

The crowd at the Forum and launch of the KPMG report at the Suckler and Sheep Open Day on Tullamore Farm. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmer Thomas O’Connor, farmer JP Cowley, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConologue, Fraser Clarke KPMG, Michael Wallace, UCD and Phelim O’Neill, Irish Farmers Journal at the launch of the KPMG report at the Suckler and Sheep Open Day on Tullamore Farm. \ Donal O'Leary

Farming and events around the country

Henry Hughes examining the Galway wool before the sale at the wool Meitheal sale and arts exhibition at Athenry mart last Saturday.

Cira Niland from Ardrahan enjoying the day at the wool Meitheal sale and arts exhibition at Athenry mart last Saturday.

Ian Mannion from Abbeyknockmoy loading in his wool with the help of Kieran Shannon at the wool Meitheal sale and arts exhibition at Athenry mart last Saturday.

Leo Glynn from Ballinasloe examining the Galway wool at the wool Meitheal sale and arts exhibition at Athenry mart last Saturday.

Jay Keniry checking on his suckler cows and calves after moving them to fresh grass on the farm in Youghal, Co Cork along with his brother in law Steven Brisbane who is over from Melbourne, Australia. \ Donal O'Leary

Jay Keniry checking on his suckler cows and calves after moving them to fresh grass on the farm in Youghal, Co Cork along with his brother in law Steven Brisbane who is over from Melbourne, Australia. \ Donal O'Leary

John Keniry moving his suckler cows and calves to fresh grass on the farm in Youghal, Co Cork along with his son Jay and son in law Steven Brisbane who is over from Melbourne, Australia. \ Donal O'Leary

John Keniry moving his suckler cows and calves to fresh grass on the farm in Youghal, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Vincent Kiely and Amy Buckley harvesting the last few acres of KWS Joyau winter barley for John Buckley, Dunderrow, Kinsale Co Cork. The crop yielded 3.5 tons per acre at 19% moisture and 67KPH. \ Donal O'Leary

Vincent Kiely harvesting the last few acres of KWS Joyau winter barley for John Buckley, Dunderrow, Kinsale Co Cork. The crop yielded 3.5 tons per acre at 19% moisture and 67KPH. \ Donal O'Leary

Vincent Kiely harvesting the last few acres of KWS Joyau winter barley for John Buckley, Dunderrow, Kinsale Co Cork. The crop yielded 3.5 tons per acre at 19% moisture and 67KPH. \ Donal O'Leary

Aoife and Ella Dixon with Joseph Trimble and Sean and Brian Dixon, all from Hilltown Co Down at the Suffolk Premier export show and sale in Ballymena mart.

Suffolk premier export show and sale in Ballymena Mart.

Judge Philip Lynch from Glyde Flock Co Louth at the Suffolk Premier Export show & sale at Ballymena mart.

Patrick Shiels baling 16 acres of 2nd cut silage around Bansha Castle at Bansha, Co. Tipperary for James Ryan averaging 7.5 bales to the acre. \ Odhran Ducie

Sean Shiels loading silage bales around Bansha Castle at Bansha, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Patrick Shiels and Sean Gubbins baling and wrapping 16 acres of 2nd cut silage around Bansha Castle at Bansha, Co. Tipperary for James Ryan averaging 7.5 bales to the acre. \ Odhran Ducie

Patrick Shiels baling 16 acres of 2nd cut silage around Bansha Castle at Bansha, Co. Tipperary for James Ryan averaging 7.5 bales to the acre. \ Odhran Ducie

Joe Connolly mowing 31 acres of red clover at The Leap, Roscrea, Co Offaly. Joe farms with his sons Kevin and Stephen milking 370 cows in a 44 bail rotary parlour. Milk is currently at 4.54% fat and 3.81% protein. The red clover was sown at the end of April and will be baled up for Winter feed. \ Odhran Ducie

Joe and Kevin Connolly examining their crop of red clover at The Leap, Roscrea, Co Offaly. Joe farms with his sons Kevin and Stephen milking 370 cows in a 44 bail rotary parlour. Milk is currently at 4.54% fat and 3.81% protein. The red clover was sown at the end of April and will be baled up for Winter feed. \ Odhran Ducie

Joe Connolly mowing 31 acres of red clover at The Leap, Roscrea, Co Offaly. Joe farms with his sons Kevin and Stephen milking 370 cows in a 44 bail rotary parlour. Milk is currently at 4.54% fat and 3.81% protein. The red clover was sown at the end of April and will be baled up for Winter feed. \ Odhran Ducie

John Moylan carrying out evening milking on his 170-strong autumn and spring calving dairy herd at Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. John is supplementing zero grazed grass from the site of the North Tipperary Agricultural Show due to poor grass growth. This grass had been earmarked for second cut silage for winter feed. John is happy that the cows are performing well on the mixture of grazing and zero grazed grass with milk at 4.57% fat and 3.66% protein. \ Odhran Ducie

John Moylan with some of his 170 strong autumn and spring calving dairy herd at Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. John is supplementing zero grazed grass from the site of the North Tipperary Agricultural Show due to poor grass growth. This grass had been earmarked for second cut silage for winter feed. John is happy that the cows are performing well on the mixture of grazing and zero grazed grass with milk at 4.57% fat and 3.66% protein. \ Odhran Ducie

John Moylan with some of his 170 strong autumn and spring calving dairy herd at Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. John is supplementing zero grazed grass from the site of the North Tipperary Agricultural Show due to poor grass growth. This grass had been earmarked for second cut silage for winter feed. John is happy that the cows are performing well on the mixture of grazing and zero grazed grass with milk at 4.57% fat and 3.66% protein. \ Odhran Ducie

John Moylan bringing in his 170 strong autumn and spring calving dairy herd for evening milking at Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. John is supplementing zero grazed grass from the site of the North Tipperary Agricultural Show due to poor grass growth. This grass had been earmarked for second cut silage for winter feed. John is happy that the cows are performing well on the mixture of grazing and zero grazed grass with milk at 4.57% fat and 3.66% protein. \ Odhran Ducie

John Moylan pushing up fresh grass for his 170 strong autumn and spring calving dairy herd at Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. John is supplementing zero grazed grass from the site of the North Tipperary Agricultural Show due to poor grass growth. This grass had been earmarked for second cut silage for winter feed. John is happy that the cows are performing well on the mixture of grazing and zero grazed grass with milk at 4.57% fat and 3.66% protein. \ Odhran Ducie