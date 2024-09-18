Sunrise on day one of the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle

Edward Feehan, Cian Twomey and Laois and Martin Slevin from Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Niall Kenny from Tinehealy, Co Wicklow and Adam Brownrigg from Bunclody, Co Wicklow working security at the Ploughing.\ Philip Doyle

Crowds on day one at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle

Wolfgang Von Teichman from Co Wicklow puts in a few kilometres for Break the Cycle as part of Irish Country Living's campaign to raise awareness of mental health in rural Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Ben and Alex Peavoy, Portlaoise enjoyed the machinery on show during the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

A general view of the large crowd that attended the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Niall McEnery, Killeedy, Co Limerick was an early visitor on the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Tim and Jacqueline, Kelly, Kilmallock, Co Limerick enjoy some ice cream during the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Dan Cowen, Whitegate, Co Clare and Noel Doherty, Blueball, Tullamore pictured during the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Thousands thronged to Ratheniska on Tuesday. \ Claire Nash