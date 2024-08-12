Thousands of people thronged to the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore on Sunday for the 2024 National Livestock Show.
The good weather on the day saw people come in their droves for Ireland's premier livestock show.
Tomás and Aidan McAnenly, Ballygawley, Tyrone, at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
The opening ceremony at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Beef editor and deputy editor Adam Woods at the demo on the Irish Farmers Journal Stand at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Isabelle Lehane, from Dunmanway, Co Cork, taking part in the young handler's class for Raceview Simmentals at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
The cattle show rings were packed at this year's show. \ Philip Doyle
Aaron Leonard and Marie Walsh from Kilconnell in Ballinasloe groom their heifers Revolute and Pamarama. This is their first time showing at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Aileen Higgins and Fergal Higgins with their seven-week-old daughter Cora from Cootehill, Co Cavan, visit the Irish Farmers Journal stand at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
