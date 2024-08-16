Watch: Tullamore Show in pictures
Watch our highlight reel from Tullamore Show 2024 below.
Martin Kelly winning in the Beef Shorthorn ring at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Cora Devaney, Conahy, Co Kilkenny enjoying the sunshine with an ice cream at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Aoife Hannon, Adare, Co Limerick waits patiently with her Belgian Blue bull calf Billy for the judging to begin. \ Donal O’ Leary
Aileen Higgins with her seven-week-old daughter Cora from Cootehill, Co Cavan visit the Irish Farmers Journal stand. \ Philip Doyle
Maria Cronin, Inchigeela, Co Cork parading the reserve Blonde d’Aquitaine champion. \ Donal O’ Leary
Willow Smith, Cavan enjoying the sheep on the Irish Farmers Journal stand. \ Philip Doyle
Jack Canty, Kildalkey, Co Meath showing his Hereford bull Limbo at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Michael Lynch and Evelyn McGinley, Ballybofey, Co Donegal during the Parade of Champions with their heifer Baby Guinness after becoming Senior Commercial Champion at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Mary Pat Larkin, Ballydaly, Tullamore, Co Offaly congratulates her grandson’s cow Ivy after winning overall Hereford Champion at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Marie Walsh from Kilconnell in Ballinasloe grooming heifer Revolute ahead of the herd showing for the first time. \ Philip Doyle
Tomás and Aidan McAnenly, from Ballygawley, Tyrone at the show. \ Philip Doyle
Watch: Tullamore Show in pictures
Watch our highlight reel from Tullamore Show 2024 below.
Martin Kelly winning in the Beef Shorthorn ring at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Cora Devaney, Conahy, Co Kilkenny enjoying the sunshine with an ice cream at Tullamore Show 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Aoife Hannon, Adare, Co Limerick waits patiently with her Belgian Blue bull calf Billy for the judging to begin. \ Donal O’ Leary
Aileen Higgins with her seven-week-old daughter Cora from Cootehill, Co Cavan visit the Irish Farmers Journal stand. \ Philip Doyle
Maria Cronin, Inchigeela, Co Cork parading the reserve Blonde d’Aquitaine champion. \ Donal O’ Leary
Willow Smith, Cavan enjoying the sheep on the Irish Farmers Journal stand. \ Philip Doyle
Jack Canty, Kildalkey, Co Meath showing his Hereford bull Limbo at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Michael Lynch and Evelyn McGinley, Ballybofey, Co Donegal during the Parade of Champions with their heifer Baby Guinness after becoming Senior Commercial Champion at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Mary Pat Larkin, Ballydaly, Tullamore, Co Offaly congratulates her grandson’s cow Ivy after winning overall Hereford Champion at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’ Leary
Marie Walsh from Kilconnell in Ballinasloe grooming heifer Revolute ahead of the herd showing for the first time. \ Philip Doyle
Tomás and Aidan McAnenly, from Ballygawley, Tyrone at the show. \ Philip Doyle
SHARING OPTIONS: