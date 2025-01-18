Dispersal Sale of cows and heifers and Machinery on behalf of Jamie and Lorraine Kealy held on their farm by Tullow Mart on january 15th of 2025, Co Carlow. \ Claire Nash

Shorthorn Express, Belview Port, January 2025

More than 2,000 in-calf heifers were loaded on to the Shorthorn Express livestock carrier in Belview Port, Co Waterford, this week as part of a consignment of heifers being shipped to Algeria by Westmeath-based livestock exporter David Clarke.

Clarke runs the Cows.ie company and is shipping his second load of heifers to Algeria, having sent the first load out in January 2024.

The heifers are all pedigree Holstein Friesian in-calf heifers and were all Irish-bred and purchased over the last 12 months.

Photography by Donal O'Leary.

Interactive beef open day on farm of Brian Doran

A farming event in Co Wicklow took place this past week, where the interactive beef open day was held on the farm of Brian Doran, Carnew.

Photography by Claire Nash.