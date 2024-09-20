The O'Brien gang - Daniel, John and Patricia - overseeing their father's winter barley in Co Cork. \ Irene O'Brien

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Goldcrop to find the best harvest photo of 2024. The winner will receive €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed.

Here are just some of the entries we have received so far:

Jimmy Presho of agricultural contractors WJ Presho & Sons combining wheat in the shadow of Scrabo Tower, Comber, Co Down. \ Peter Niblock

Young Katie Cunningham inspecting the malting barley to see if it’s good enough to pass in Co Waterford.

Jonathan Noblett sent in this photograph of baling small squares bales of straw in Co Wexford.

Contractor Richard Murphy with a Deutz Fahr combine working with neighbour Séan Tobin and his John Deere combine to clear a field of oats before the rain in Co Tipperary. \ Philip Murphy

Two-year-old Dara Flahavan, playing his part by 'sampling' oats on the yard at his grampa's mill. Dara is part of the eighth generation of the Flahavan family who have been milling quality oats by the River Mahon in Co Waterford since 1785.

James Byrne snapped the Deutz duo in action harvesting wheat in Co Wexford.

Northern lights in the wee county of Louth, captured in August by Gareth Culligan.

Triple threat: three Claas Lexions in action to take advantage of the tight weather window in Co Carlow. \ Dan Aughney

John Sheehan and John Paul O'Brien driving combine harvester cutting spring barley while John Glassett drives the trailer alongside him in Co Cork. \ Catherine O'Brien.