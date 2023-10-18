Maximising farmer incomes was the major theme at the Carlow/Kilkenny IFA presidential election debate in Goresbridge last Thursday.

In response to a question about how farmers get a fair price for their produce, as opposed to the “begging bowl”, Francie Gorman said: “There’s three ways you’ll make a margin in farming; maximising marketplace price, limiting input costs, and supports.

“We have to major in all three. If you’re in beef production in Ireland, you have to have a certain level of support.

“We can’t compete with South America, who have cheap land, cheap labour, hormones. They show a flagrant disregard for the environment. We’re held to much higher standards.”

Gorman continued by talking about the €400 price gap for cattle with the UK, and how Tirlán and Dairygold are paying less than they could for milk.

“We’ve got to be tougher in how we go after those, and do whatever it takes to get delivery on it,” he said.

Best price

“Our job in the IFA is to make sure we get back from the market exactly what we can, the best possible price,” Martin Stapleton said in his response to the same question.

“It’s such a frustrating thing for Irish farmers, how sometimes we can be so close to the European average product price, and sometimes we can be so far away. We’ve lost one of the biggest drivers of us getting a really good price because of Brexit, because the UK was the [driver] for food in the whole world, and we no longer have the primary access we once had to it.

“Every year the Government pumps millions of euro into Bord Bia, for that, at the very least we should get transparency over price,” he added.

Other issues raised included mental health, ash dieback, property rights, the derogation, the commission on taxation and stamp duty, and bringing more young people and women into the IFA.