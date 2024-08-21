Marian Harkin TD believes low-income farmers will be the most affected by the increase in water charges. \ Philip Doyle

Vulnerable farm enterprises teetering on the edge of viability have been dealt a further blow with the recent decision to increase non-domestic water tariffs, TD for Sligo-Leitrim Marian Harkin has said.

“The Teagasc farm survey for 2023 revealed that just 28% of farms are viable, down from 43% the previous year. The average annual farm income has declined by 20% in the same period and now stands at a paltry €20,000.

"Among the most vulnerable are non-intensive farmers, typical of those in the west and the northwest, with low numbers of stock on a range of dispersed holdings.

"These have multiple water connections using low volumes of water and are going to be the most affected by the increases,” Harkin outlined.

Vulnerable

Deputy Harkin highlighted that the proposed increases nearly double the standing charges for water connections, placing excessive costs on farmers that use low volumes of water.

She believes the increased charges will not only affect farm incomes, but they will have a knock-on effect on animal health and welfare.

She is calling on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to intervene with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and if he cannot have these increases reversed, he should have them calibrated to take account of farmers’ circumstances.

“What is proposed is a blunt instrument that will hurt the most vulnerable,” Deputy Harkin concluded.