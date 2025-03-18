The increased use of chainsaws following recent storm damage could be leading to more accidents, FRS has warned.

FRS has said that there has been anecdotal reports of a spike in chainsaw-related injuries occurring around the country, as people use these tools to cut up fallen trees and other debris.

According to figures from Teagasc, up to 4% of deaths on farms and 6.5% of injuries are related to chainsaws or timber-related works.

Causes of accidents

FRS has said that improper servicing of chainsaws, incorrect thumb positioning and not wearing protective equipment, as well as the lack of training and knowledge of saw safety, are among the main causes of chainsaw-related accidents.

"A poorly maintained chainsaw is a dangerous one. A dull or loose chain can cause the saw to kick back unpredictably, while an improperly lubricated or tensioned chain may break during use," a spokesperson for FRS said.

Regular checks and maintenance - including sharpening the chain, ensuring correct tension and inspecting for wear and tear - are crucial to prevent malfunctions that could lead to preventable accidents.

Thumb positioning

A common mistake among inexperienced users is placing the left thumb over the handle instead of wrapping it securely around it.

This weak grip reduces control over the saw, increasing the likelihood of losing hold of the equipment in the event of a sudden kickback. Proper hand positioning ensures a firm grip and minimises the risk of injury.

Kickback zone

The upper tip of a chainsaw bar, known as the kickback zone, is the most dangerous part of the saw.

If this area comes into contact with wood or another surface, it can cause the saw to jerk violently back toward the operator. This sudden and forceful movement is a leading cause of chainsaw-related injuries.

Knowing how to avoid contact with this zone and using techniques to mitigate kickback are essential safety measures.

Training

Many chainsaw users, especially those new to the equipment, underestimate the skill and technique required to operate one safely.

Without proper training, people may not understand key safety principles such as correct grip, stance, cutting techniques and how to handle unexpected kickback.

This lack of knowledge greatly increases the risk of serious injury.

Personal protective equipment

Chainsaws are powerful tools that generate high-speed debris and pose significant risks to the user.

Wearing the correct personal protective equipment (PPE), including chainsaw-resistant trousers, gloves, safety boots, eye and ear protection, plus a helmet with a face shield, greatly reduces the chances of serious injury.

Unfortunately, many operators neglect to wear all the recommended gear, putting themselves at unnecessary risk.

Working alone

The area around a chainsaw operator, known as the danger zone, must be kept clear to prevent injury from falling branches, flying debris or accidental contact with the saw.

Additionally, working alone with a chainsaw can be extremely dangerous, as there is typically no one available to provide immediate assistance in case of an accident.

Proper planning, safe working distances and having a second person nearby can make a critical difference in emergency situations.

There is a perception out there that anyone can just pick one up and start using it

Manager with FRS Training Eugene Doyle said: “Chainsaws are a particularly dangerous piece of equipment, yet there is a perception out there that anyone can just pick one up and start using it.

"In the aftermath of the recent storms, there’s been a lot of anecdotal reports about people injuring themselves while they have gone about using these powerful tools.

"We think this increased use of chainsaws by people who are cutting corners may be leading to this spike in accidents.

"Having managed chainsaw training for over 30 years, I know the main reason people get injured is that they aren’t taking the proper precautions around them."

Doyle said that if more people properly familiarised themselves with the correct procedures to follow when operating chainsaws and pole saws, accidents could be significantly reduced.

He is encouraging anyone who has started using a chainsaw or who has recently purchased a chainsaw to find an appropriate course and make sure they know what they are doing.