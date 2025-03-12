Students from Clonaslee College, Co Laois at the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk Series on Tullamore Farm. \ Philip Doyle

There has been a 5% increase in the number of students selecting Level 8 courses in agriculture as their first preference on this year’s Central Applications Office (CAO) form compared to last year.

Along with this, the number of total mentions for agriculture courses on the CAO has increased from 1,595 in 2024 to 1,668 in 2025.

This represents a 5% increase in students who showed an interest in studying agriculture at third level across CAO applications.

Veterinary has also seen a jump in popularity among this year’s cohort, as 7% more students have selected it as their first preference this year compared to 2024.

Along with that, 15% more students have mentioned a veterinary Level 8 degree across their whole application for 2025.

Interdisciplinary programmes and qualifications involving agriculture, forestry and veterinary have also experienced a positive trend upwards with 21% more students selecting these courses as a first preference.

