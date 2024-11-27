Increased grant supports for micro-generation projects undertaken by farmers, households and businesses are being sought by the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) in its pre-election manifesto.

Newly-appointed MREF chair Ciarán Kells said the momentum that had been created around the adoption of renewable power must be maintained, and challenges relating to grid connection must be addressed.

MREF has called on Government to increase the domestic solar PV grant to at least €2,500 and extend the period for which grant supports will be available to at least 2030.

For farms, it wants the the current TAMS supports to be maintained.

It has called for the main pillar banks, credit unions and other financial institutions to be mandated to provide sub-5% loans for renewable energy projects, and for the Government to provide a €250/kWh grant support to encourage businesses and homes to utilise battery storage.

It has also called for “dynamic pricing models” to be introduced to pay for micro-generated renewable power exported to the grid, and for changes to planning requirements around the placement of solar PV panels on roofs, including set-back distances.

The Government should mandate that ESB Networks installs a smart meter within a three-month period for any home, businesses or farm that installs renewable energy if a smart meter is not already installed, it added.