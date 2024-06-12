Independent Ireland's Ciaran Mullooly and Michael Fitzmaurice TD at Lough Funshinagh, Co Roscommon.

Independent Ireland gained a total of 23 county councillors around the country in the local elections.

It puts the party, only formed last November, level with the Green Party in terms of local government representation.

In all, it ran 61 candidates, 13 of them outgoing councillors.

In addition, the party’s three candidates gained over 108,000 votes in the European elections, making them the fourth largest party in terms of support by over 15,000 votes.

With Ciaran Mullooly set to take a seat in Midlands North West, the party, led by Michael Collins, Richard O’Donoghue and Michael Fitzmaurice, has well and truly arrived on the national scene.