The policy includes calls for the government to provide a farm retirement scheme with a proposed budget of €300 million. \ Claire Nash

Independent Ireland is looking for a €300m farm retirement scheme to help transfer enterprises to younger farmers.

It comes as the party announced its agriculture policy, which includes €1bn in additional funding for agriculture and the creation of a dedicated minister for fisheries.

Speaking after the announcement, Michael Fitzmaurice said the party’s policies will protect Ireland’s rural way of life.

“Farmers and fishermen are the backbone of rural Ireland and it’s time we start to properly invest in and support these industries.

"They are tired of being blamed for climate change and we must give them the support they deserve.”

Policies

Independent Ireland believes the retirement scheme would facilitate the transfer of 20,000 to 30,000 farms to younger farmers.

The policy also addresses stopping forced rewetting of lands under the Nature Restoration Law, introducing a yellow card scheme for farm inspections, a SCEP two scheme and opposing a mandatory cull.

Party leader Michael Collins endorsed the policy as a “real solution” for rural Ireland.

“Our farmers and fishermen deserve policies that work for them, not against them. This plan will protect their livelihoods and ensure their future prosperity.”

Needs

Environmental and infrastructure needs are also addressed in the document.

These include a removal of carbon tax on marked gas oil for agricultural contractors, taxation and zoning benefits for rural areas impacted by the decline of traditional industries, VAT reimbursement for dairy farmers on certain equipment, reforming rural planning and establishing a €200m ‘rainy day fund’ for agriculture.

General secretary Richard O’Donoghue said policies must make sense to allow rural Ireland to thrive.

“Independent Ireland’s policy on agricultural and fisheries does exactly that by fighting for farmers and ensuring no one is left behind.”