“Independent Ireland will not accept a cull in the national herd,” say the two TDs who founded one of Ireland’s newest political parties.

“We have the best grass, the best milk and the best beef in the world in this country,” said Limerick’s Richard O’Donoghue.

“People all over the planet are looking for the products we are producing, and they want to shut it down”.

“And what for?” added co-founder Michael Collins, “to import beef from Brazil instead? That’s madness.” Collins bemoaned the fact that farmers who are halfway through investments on their farms are now finding out that they won’t get the VAT back. The two men also want a “yellow card” system for farm inspections for rectifiable non-compliance first offences.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal , the two TDs also confirmed their intention for Independent Ireland to field candidates in the European elections, being held in June on the same day as local elections.

Independent Ireland was founded in November, with the intention of offering an alternative to voters who “are sick of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” according to Collins.

“We’ve been putting together policies, which is hugely important. For anyone to sit around the table with us, they want to see what our policies are, we’re at the final point of that now.

"We’ve been speaking to deputies here, independent TDs mainly, but others as well, to see are we the right fit. We have close to 100 candidates for local elections – existing councillors and potential councillors,” he said.