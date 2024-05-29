A general view of the European Parliament election candidates (Ireland South) at the IFA Munster regional meeting at Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Fledgling political party Independent Ireland would harvest 11% of farmers’ first preference votes, if a general election were called next week.

An exclusive Irish Farmers Journal survey of 1,182 readers reveals that 11% of them would vote for the newly formed party, founded by Michael Collins and Richard O’Donoghue and bolstered by Michael Fitzmaurice.

Support for non-party independent candidates has held up at 22%, while Sinn Féin’s vote has collapsed from 13% to 6% since December.

MEP voting

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent Ireland candidates are polling strongly among farmers in the European elections.

First-time candidate Nina Carberry and former agriculture minister Barry Cowen lead the way in Midlands North West on 17% each. They are closely followed by Maria Walsh and Ciarán Mullooly on 16%. Sitting MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan would command 9% of the vote.

In Ireland South, Seán Kelly is out in front on 33%, with Billy Kelleher on 20%. Eddie Punch on 11% and Michael McNamara on 9% are well in contention among farmers at this stage.

John Mullins and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú will need plenty of transfers from their party colleagues to put them in the race.