Teagasc's Ballyhaise campus hosted a careers evening on 11 February, linking students from both full-time and part-time courses with potential employers.

Students from the Dundalk Institute of Technology’s Level 8 degree programme were also in attendance.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for students to connect with industry professionals and explore various job prospects.

Organised by Level 6 part-time students as part of their communications module, the event aimed to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Positive move

Speaking about the event, assistant college principal Marianne Lyons acknowledged it was a positive move to showcase the different areas of employment to those looking for other incomes off the farm.

“With your part-time farmer, you probably are employed off-farm anyway. And the reality is for a lot of people they want to be involved in farming, or agriculture in some way, but those opportunities aren't there to farm full-time.

"But now, with these industry representations, they see that there are opportunities to be still involved in agriculture, maybe continue to farm part-time and have that balance,” Marianne said.

With over 30 stands in attendance, mature students, final years and distant learners had the opportunity to walk around and talk to industry members seeking advice or job openings.

Rory Duffy, owner of a custom suit-making business in Monaghan, is also a student on the green cert Level 5 programme in Ballyhaise. He discussed the opportunities for graduates in the sector.

“I decided to take the green cert to learn more about farming, as I am hoping to take over from my father's [farm] when he retires.

"I have learned a lot about the risks involved with farming and some of the benefits that can be achieved through the green cert and other educational programmes on offer.

"There are lots of opportunities for people when it comes to organics - they are pushing that big time at the moment. It’s a way of being more sustainable with the future of farming and reducing the use of pesticides and reduce the over-dependency on nitrogen,” he said.