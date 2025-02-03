A fundamental change in Ireland’s climate change strategy has been called for the by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

In the wake of the devastation caused by storm Éowyn, the INHFA claimed that Ireland needed to prioritise climate adaption over mitigation.

“If we are going to see more extreme weather events such as storm Éowyn, as many scientists maintain, then we need to prepare for this. Which is why we believe that our climate action plan must change and prioritise adaption over mitigation,” said INHFA president Vincent Roddy.

“This is a better use of monies, as mitigation efforts in Ireland, no matter how effective, will have very limited effect at a global level,” he argued.

Carbon neutral

Ireland’s Climate Action Plan is based primarily on climate mitigation, with an overall target to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“We are not saying that we stop all mitigation efforts, but we need to spend at least 50% of our climate budget on adaption,” Roddy maintained.

The adaption actions which the INHFA has called for include:

TAMS funding for older buildings and sheds to make them storm proof;

Improved flood defences taking into account how actions on the country’s uplands can have a very positive impact in other areas;

Sinking the electrical network underground;

Provide generator back up for families in rural areas, especially those that are most vulnerable.

Uisce Éireann will have to install back-up generators in pumping stations to guarantee a water supply to people, Roddy added.

In terms of farming, the INHFA president called for all farm inspections to be suspended in the medium-term and an extension in the closing date for postal sheep census forms until 14 February.

“I’d also hope that employers are flexible with part-time farmers. Without electricity, work has to be done in the daylight, so hopefully employers understand that,” Roddy pointed out.