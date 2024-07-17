An INHFA delegation of Liam Lavelle, John Joe Fitzgerald, Vincent Roddy and Pheilim Molloy meeting Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Department of Agriculture secretary general Brendan Gleeson on Budget 2025 proposals.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has stated that it received confirmation that any interim funds overpaid to farmers participating in Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) can be recouped from the scheme’s 2024 payment.

It had previously been suggested by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that overpaid funding would be clawed back by the Department of Agriculture from Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) cheques due in September.

Around 6,000 farmers received a flat-rate 2023 ACRES payment this spring which exceeded the funding they had been due for participation in the scheme for last year.

“For many farmers, this move will alleviate concerns around cashflow in September, where there are major demands at farming level and in many families, especially where there are children going back to school or attending college,” INHFA president Vincent Roddy said.

The farm leader added that correspondence should issue to affected farmers over the coming weeks offering them three options to take their payment balance into check, with those looking to avail of the 2024 ACRES flexibility to be provided with an email address they can contact.

Budget 2025

Roddy’s comments came after an INHFA delegation met with Minister McConalogue ahead of Budget 2025.

The farm group sought a €200/suckler cow welfare scheme, an expansion of the Sheep Improvement Scheme with a payment rise to €30/ewe and a €20m package for 'forgotten farmers'.

The INHFA also pushed Department secretary general Brendan Gleeson to address the issue of 13,000 farmers in ACRES co-operation areas still waiting on balancing payments, as well those awaiting approval for non-productive investments and habitat scorecards.

The association is to hold its AGM at the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam, Co Galway, on Thursday 18 July.