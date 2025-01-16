The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has welcomed “key elements” of the Programme for Government but called on those who negotiated it to release more detail on areas earmarked for funding increases.

Wednesday saw the publication of the Programme for Government agreed between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and independents.

The INHFA’s president Vincent Roddy stated that farmers need “specifics around these supports detailing what the monetary increase will be and when".

Roddy claimed the success or otherwise of these funding pledges will be decided by implementation, referring in particular on proposals to take all areas of dog control legislation and powers under the remit of a single department, as well as plans to co-ordinate EU opposition to a Mercosur trade deal.

The leader of the hill farmers’ group noted as “positive” plans for payments to farmers affected by land designations and ensuring actions taken under the EU Nature Restoration Law are voluntary, but again stressed the need for more detail “before any final assessment on these issues”.

Roddy expressed “major disappointment” with the continuation of the carbon tax.

“For a country and industry (farming) that is so export dependent, the high fuel costs in Ireland relative to other countries could in time damage these exports,” he said.