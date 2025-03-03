The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is to hold a protest in Dublin on Tuesday over the imposition of the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 rules.

The protest will take place from 11.30am at Agriculture House on Kildare Street.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that the imposition of the new rules on over 100,000ha of mineral soils would be “catastrophic”.

The INHFA maintained that the Department’s approach to GAEC 2 classifications - where a Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) parcel is excluded from GAEC 2 if less than 50% consists of peatland, while a parcel is included if less than 50% consists of mineral soils - discriminates against farmers working hill and marginal land, which invariably includes more ground with a mix of peat and mineral soils.

'Flawed methodology'

In a letter to Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon last week, the INHFA claimed the Department’s “flawed methodology” resulted “in over 200,000ha of peatlands conveniently escaping GAEC 2 obligations”, while including 100,000ha of “wrongly classified” good land.

“This classification imposes unnecessary planning restrictions on these lands, effectively halting development and limiting agricultural activities, such as agroforestry, native woodland establishment and specific actions under ACRES involving hedgerow establishment and native tree planting.

"It will also impact on fertiliser use and type, which will reduce output,” the INHFA claimed.

