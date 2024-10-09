The most northerly veterinary practice in Donegal has been purchased by Inishowen Co-op for an undisclosed sum.

The official opening of Carn Vet Clinic in Carndonagh took place this week with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on call to cut the ribbon.

Up to April this year, the practice was owned and managed by Fidelma Tonry, who has worked as a vet in Carndonagh since 1992.

The practice offers a 24/7 service to the suckler, sheep and dairy farmers on the Inishowen peninsula all year round while also catering for the provision of small animal services.

CEO of Inishowen Co-op Gareth Whitmore told the Irish Farmers Journal that the reasoning behind the purchase was to ensure farmers have this service long into the future.

He said that the fear that the practice would potentially no longer be there or else be purchased by a corporation who eventually may decide to only operate a small animals service were the main drivers of the purchase.

“I had a conversation with Fidelma Tonry who owns the vets, in terms of geography, it’s right beside us and we were able to further that discussion and eventually come to an agreement.

“Had Fidelma chosen to retire sometime in the future and a corporate bought the practice – there was a risk to both the jobs and the service in the area. We did not want that.

“As it has transpired since we did the deal, Whitehouse vets in Derry, just across the border from us has now stopped doing large animals and are only concentrating on small animals.

“And that’s where a lot of the vets in the north are going - they’re only concentrating on small animals. Whilst we do small animals, we’re going to continue to do both,” he said.

Securing

Whitmore said that after 61 years of Inishowen Co-op, the plan is to keep co-op ethos alive which involves both securing inputs for farmers at a reasonable cost but now securing veterinary services also.

Technical sales manager James Strain said feedback from farmers on the move has been hugely positive.

“As a farmer myself, it’s comforting to know that veterinary services in Inishowen will be safe well into the future,” he added.

Inishowen Co-op has stores in Carndonagh, Buncrana, Moville, Drumcliffe in Sligo as well as a mill in Limavady in Derry.

Speaking at the opening on Monday, Minister McConalogue said: “It’s wonderful to see the collaboration and partnership between the Carn Vet Clinic and the Inishowen Co-op officially open.

“It’s great to see so many from across the community at the opening. The site of the new facility has so much history regarding agriculture and the local community,” he said.