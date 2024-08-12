L-R James McGee, chair of the Donegal committee of the International Sheep Dog Society with his dog Glengreg Silver; Seamus Herron, community liaison officer of SSE pictured at Lenalea Wind Farm.

The 2024 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal next week.

From Thursday 22 to Saturday 24 August, 150 of the country’s most talented sheep dogs and their handlers will descend on the Inishowen Peninsula, looking for a chance to represent Ireland at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Scotland this coming September.

The top 15 competitors from the event will move on to next month’s international trials in the hopes of then qualifying for the International Supreme Championship Final.

This year’s event is sponsored by SSE Renewables and James P McGee, chair of the Donegal committee, said the sponsorship has helped them “to deliver a memorable event that celebrates both the skill of the sheep dogs and the strong sense of community here in Donegal.

“We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators to Clonmany for a fantastic family-focused event.”

Event details

The trials, organised by a voluntary Donegal committee comprised of members of the International Sheep Dog Society, provide an opportunity for families and visitors to witness the partnership between handler and dog, showcasing their abilities in a series of challenging tasks.

The trials will begin at 7:30am on 22 August, 7:30am on 23 August and 7am on 24 August respectively.

Entrance costs are €10 for a day pass and €20 for a three-day pass while admittance for children is free.

There will be a free bouncy castle for children and catering provided by Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Seamus Herron, community liaison officer at SSE Renewables, says it will be a “fantastic family friendly event” that will bring “a few days of great excitement to the beautiful Inishowen peninsula.”