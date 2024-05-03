Winner of this year’s RDS Teagasc farm forestry award Derek McCabe, Co Cavan, receiving his award from Professor Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, with the president of the RDS John Dardis.

The winners of the 2024 RDS Teagasc farm forestry award are Derek and Yvonne McCabe, Teagasc has announced.

The McCabes were presented with their award in Dublin on Thursday 2 May by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett and director of Teagasc Professor Frank O’Mara.

Receiving the special commendation award in the 2024 RDS Teagasc farm forestry category were Westmeath farmers James and Martina Ham.

Farming in Mountnugent, Co Cavan, Derek McCabe is a beef farmer and forest owner.

On the farming side, he is on the road to getting into organics, with a mix of pedigree Angus and continentals.

Derek also breeds Irish draught horses. He owns 70 hectares of forest, which he manages himself.

Entrepreneurship

In addition to his farming and forest enterprises, in recent years Derek has used his forestry experiences and entrepreneurial skills to add value by developing a firewood and fencing business. As well as his interest in his own woodland, Derek is involved in the Northeast Growers Association.

He also believes strongly in getting forestry and knowledge of woodlands into schools.

On receiving the award, Derek said: “I am delighted to win this award. We've worked hard to develop our forest into something that will bring many kinds of rewards into the future and it's great now to get the independent validation.”

Professor Frank O’Mara said: “Derek is an excellent example of a farmer demonstrating innovation and entrepreneurship in downstream forest business development.

"Teagasc is delighted to be associated with the RDS forestry awards through our sponsorship of the farm forestry award category.”

James and Martina Ham from Co Westmeath received the runners-up award in the 2024 RDS Teagasc farm forestry award.

Next year's awards

The 2025 RDS Teagasc farm forestry award will open soon for entries.

