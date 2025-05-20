An Garda Síochána are making inquiries into a crash involving a tractor in Co Kilkenny on Saturday 17 May.
The single-vehicle road traffic incident occurred at Graiguenamanagh at approximately 5.30pm.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, at which no injuries were reported.
Responding to a query from the Irish Farmers Journal, an Garda Síochána said that “inquiries are ongoing”.
