The aim of the inspection campaign is to advise farmers to plan ahead for the safe use of tractors and machinery.\ Philip Doyle

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a national farm safety inspection campaign on Monday 31 March, focusing on the safe use of tractors, machinery and other work vehicles on farms.

There have been 28 vehicle-related deaths over the last five years and the HSA has said that it is vital that farmers and contractors prepare for the associated dangers.

HSA senior farm safety inspector Ger Hartnett said that the aim of the inspection campaign is to advise farmers to plan ahead for the safe use of tractors and machinery, and to ensure all those working on farms have the necessary training and competence to do the job safely.

“Safe systems of work must be planned in advance. Training should take place if it hasn’t already, particularly for new operators, and any necessary maintenance or repairs, especially in relation to hitching, steering and braking systems, must be dealt with as a priority,” he said.

Statistics

HSA statistics show that the majority of injuries and fatalities associated with tractors and farm machinery involve a combination of operator behaviour, poor maintenance and a lack of training, combined with the presence of children or elderly near the work activity.

In the five-year period between 2020 and 2024, 28 people were killed in vehicle-related incidents on farms, with 12 of those associated with tractors.

Excavators or loaders, trailers and quad bikes (ATVs) accounted for 11 and of the four child deaths in this five-year period, all were associated with vehicles.

Campaign

Inspectors from the HSA will be checking the following during the inspection campaign:

Is work activity planned in advance?

Have all drivers or operators received adequate instruction and training?

Are brakes, handbrakes and parking brakes working properly?

Are cabs, doors and steps in good condition?

Are tractor mirrors clean, not cracked and set correctly?

Do all operators of vehicles have the correct personal protective equipment?

Is work organised to avoid the presence of young children or other vulnerable individuals such as elderly family members?

“Serious injuries and deaths can be prevented if farmers plan their work in advance,” Hartnett added.

“We are asking all farmers and contractors to complete their safety risk assessment and implement the controls required. Crucially, all family members and visitors, especially young children, must be kept well away from work activity.”