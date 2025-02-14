Ireland does not have enough skillsets to deal with the clean-up of salvageable timber following storm Éowyn, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

IFA farm forestry chair Padraig Stapleton has said that international help is going to be essential.

At the second meeting of the windblow taskforce this week, the IFA highlighted to the new Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae that there are precedents where governments in Norway and Germany responded to such national emergencies.

Stapleton said that the Department assured the IFA that a satellite imagery assessment will be completed shortly. This critical piece of work will give an accurate picture of the scale of the damage.

“We need experts who have dealt with such a crisis before to help with the emergency plan. The work must be co-ordinated to get as much timber salvaged as possible,” he said.

Timber prices

Market vulnerability is now a pressing factor, Stapleton said, adding that prices will drop significantly due to the unprecedented supply of timber.

"Therefore, the storage of timber is also an issue. We have to wait on the Department to issue another circular to give us better clarity on the scale of damage and for the commitments given by the minister at the windblow taskforce meeting to be followed through.”