The footage, published by RTÉ in July 2023, showed serious breaches of animal welfare rules at a number of Irish marts, including the use of sticks on young calves and calves being kicked.

The investigation into allegations of animal mistreatment following the initial Prime Time programme on the mistreatment of dairy calves in marts must be concluded by July 2025 if criminal proceedings are being initiated, the Minister for Agriculture has said.

Responding to a question from Holly Carins TD, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that, legally, if the Department was to bring summary prosecution proceedings in relation to the incidents highlighted in footage that aired in July 2023, it must be within two years.

“There is relevant legislation, available to the Department, which is applicable to the alleged offences highlighted and to which a two-year statute-bound timeframe applies for bringing summary prosecution proceedings,” he said.

Investigations

Minister McConalogue added that on-the-ground investigations have taken place, which included both suspects and witnesses.

“This is a complex investigation involving many hours of video footage, multiple locations and multiple persons.

“Progressing investigations of this nature does take time and the Department’s focus remains on ensuring that appropriate enforcement action will be taken once all relevant evidential matters are fully collated and validated,” he added.

The programme also included unidentified knackery operators appearing to agree to provide a kill-and-collect service for healthy calves.

A second Prime Time programme on live exports, which aired this month, has been condemned by farm organisations, politicians and animal welfare organisations.

Speaking at the time, Minister McConalogue said that he condemns any cruelty or mistreatment of animals and has sought the footage from RTÉ.