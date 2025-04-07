The NPWS is working with An Garda Sochána, Mayo Fire Service, regional Coillte Staff, the Air Corps and others to ensure the safety of those around Wild Nephin.

Investigations are under way after a major fire damaged several sites around Wild Nephin National Park.

The wildfire, which occurred on Friday 4 April, completely destroyed the Claggan Boardwalk - a separate fire is ongoing at the forest at Letterkeen.

The causes of these wildfires are still under investigation, with both apparently starting during the night. Dry weather and coastal breezes create conditions very conducive to wildfires.

Minister of State for nature, heritage and biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan reminded the public that actions as simple as discarding a cigarette or dumping barbecue coals can have lasting consequences.

"Wildfires like the one at the Claggan boardwalk in Wild Nephin are a devastating reminder of how fragile our natural world is,” he said.

“This destruction not only scars the landscape, destroys habitats and species, but also deprives communities of cherished spaces for education, recreation and connection with nature.

“We must act with greater care and responsibility to protect these treasures for future generations."

Advice

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has urged the public to be aware of the devastating impact on nature and communities that wildfires can have.

Wildlife may die from heat and smoke, habitats and food sources may be destroyed and vegetation severely impacted.

"This destruction not only scars the landscape, destroys habitats and species but also deprives communities of cherished spaces for education, recreation, and connection with nature," Minister O'Sullivan said. \ Gareth McCormack

Wildfires also pose significant risks to people, including local communities and those visiting national parks. The risk of property damage is significant, but there is an even more serious risk to life.

The NPWS said that the fire appears to have been set after dark either deliberately or by recklessness.

In Letterkeen, several groups of campers have had to be evacuated overnight for their own safety.

Crime

The NPWS is working with An Garda Sochána, Mayo Fire Service, regional Coillte staff, the Air Corps and others to ensure the safety of those around Wild Nephin.

NPWS director general Niall Ó Donnchú said: "Anyone who engages in this reckless, senseless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions, and will be subject to the full rigour of the law."

