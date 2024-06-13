The investigations relate to the treatment of horses at slaughter.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that investigations are already ongoing into the welfare of horses supplied for slaughter.

The announcement comes after an episode of RTÉ Investigates aired on Wednesday (11 June), showing activities which could constitute breaches of animal welfare and horse traceability regulations.

Some activities broadcast in this programme relate to aspects of these investigations.

The Department stated that it takes the welfare of horses and the integrity of the food supply chain “very seriously”.

Welfare legislation places responsibility of horse welfare on owners, those who have possession of horses and those who have the animals under their control.

'Distressing images'

These rules allow authorities to enforcement action where breaches are uncovered.

Minister McConalogue commented that the programme contained “distressing images”.

“I am taking this matter extremely seriously. My Department has already commenced an investigation in recent weeks involving the supply of equines for slaughter, with aspects of the ongoing investigation related to some of the broadcast activities,” he said.

“Any new allegations or evidence of malpractice or allegations of illegal activity in the equine industry that this programme has brought to light will be thoroughly investigated by my Department.”

The Department reiterated that its policy is to investigate all allegations of illegal or criminal behaviour and to prepare files for prosecution where appropriate.