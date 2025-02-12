“We are working closely with the Gardaí on this investigation and are collaborating with them to tackle wildlife crime throughout the country,” Ó Donnchú said.

Investigations are under way following a significant fire in a special area of conservation (SAC) at Barley Cove in Co Cork.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing has confirmed it is investigating the fire on Sunday evening 9 February on the Mizen Head Peninsula.

The NPWS responded following reports to assess the damage and initial estimates suggest that approximately 150 hectares of land within the SAC were affected.

Minister for nature Christopher O’Sullivan has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may be of assistance.

“Illegal and uncontrolled fires cause irreparable damage to wildlife, habitats and the environment, puts our communities at risk and also causes unnecessary pressure on our emergency services,” he said.

Aerial surveillance carried out by the NPWS at the scene indicates extensive damage within the SAC to the upland and heathland habitats, and to areas that support the rare Marsh Fritillary Butterfly. / NPWS.

“Our SACs protect nature and wildlife in those places where our most treasured and vulnerable species live and make their homes.

“Aerial surveillance carried out by the NPWS at the scene indicates extensive damage within the SAC to the upland and heathland habitats and to areas that support the rare marsh fritillary butterfly.”

Investigations

SACs are prime conservation areas for nature and wildlife conservation in Ireland, selected and designated under the EU habitats directive.

The NPWS is also gathering evidence from the damage and conducting door-to-door enquiries as part of an investigation for a possible prosecution.

As with any such investigation, the NPWS will cross-report any identified breach of the law to the Department of Agriculture and a sanction may be applied to affected farmers' area-based payments.

NPWS director general Niall Ó Donnchú said that these incidents pose a serious threat to our biodiversity and we have invested in our capacity to respond quickly when they occur.

“We are working closely with the gardaí on this investigation and are collaborating with them to tackle wildlife crime throughout the country,” he said.

“We appeal to landowners to be aware of their responsibilities in relation to SACs and special protection areas where consent to undertake burning at any time is often a requirement and to their obligations under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts and burning generally, which is prohibited from 1 March to 31 August.”

Members of the public can contact the NPWS in confidence at wildlifeenforcement@npws.gov.ie.

