This was according to chair of the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) Ciaran Kells.

The commitment from the Government to upgrade the distribution grid operated by ESB Networks is long overdue.

This was according to chair of the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) Ciaran Kells.

He stated that this upgrade is undoubtedly being motivated by the need to avoid future storm damage and the massive blackouts that resulted from storm Éowyn.

He said this investment is long overdue and necessary to ensure that the network can facilitate as much distributive renewable energy as possible across the country.

Rooftop solar

Mr Kells said that many farms and businesses across Ireland wishing to invest into rooftop solar PV systems are being seriously restricted on the size of systems they can install and how much they can export to the grid by ESB Networks.

“The constraints on connections of renewable power need to be comprehensively dealt with as part of the massive investment planned in our national grid,” he said.

“MREF estimates that there is enough roof space on farms and businesses to install over 3,000MW of renewable energy without losing even one acre of good land from food production,” he said.

Beat-the-peak incentives

Mr Kells called on Minister for Energy Darragh O Brien and the Government to ensure ample grid access is provided so that farms and property owners can access the grid to install as much generation as their roof space allows and to export that generation to the grid for payment and without restriction.

He also called on the Government to immediately come forward with grant supports and beat-the-peak incentives to encourage homes, farms and businesses to install battery storage systems.

He said: “There is a real appetite among homeowners and businesses to optimise the use of renewable power.

"Battery technology can not only help do this, but also support the national grid deal with the challenges it is facing in meeting the nation’s peak-time energy needs.

“However, Government supports are necessary to make this investment affordable,” he said.